Some Ripon Gymnastic Academy classes to resume following its sudden closure

Some Ripon Gymnastic Academy classes are set to resume next week following its sudden temporary closure after the summer break.

Hundreds of disappointed gymnasts were left searching for answers this month after being told "staffing issues" had caused the hugely popular class to be on temporary hold.

However, Harrogate Borough Council has now confirmed that beginner and intermediate gymastic sessions at Ripon Leisure Centre will resume next week.

Gymnasts who have enrolled on these courses will now be contacted by the leisure centre with details of the new classes.

The council stated they are currently working to find a solution to the "operational service issues" to enable the gymnastic squad sessions to begin as soon as possible.

Coun Stan Lumley, cabinet member for Culture and Sport, said: "With gymnastics receiving a huge boost due to Team GB’s success at the Rio Olympics we were looking forward to welcoming back local gymnasts at the start of September.

"The temporary delay in restarting the service after its summer break wasn’t anticipated and we have been working extremely hard to resolve this issue.

“We would like to apologise for the delay in starting the term and would like to thank our gymnasts and their parents for their patience in this matter.

“We are currently doing all we can to be able to run squad sessions as soon as possible and will be keeping the gymnasts who have been affected informed of developments.”

Around 350 children attend classes at the academy.