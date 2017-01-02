Small Change makes big difference

Three charities have received a share of £100,000 from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by people in Knaresborough.

Harrogate Naturalist Society, Saint Michael’s Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have been given £100 each after the Society’s Small Change Big Difference® Month campaign.

The Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the annual interest on their accounts to help charities and good causes.

A total of 1,000 charities and good causes received £100,000 after being nominated by people at Yorkshire Building Society branches around the UK.

Rosie Brierley, manager of the Knaresborough branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came into the branch to nominate a charity for a donation during our Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

“I hope these donations will enable the charities to carry on their wonderful work here in Knaresborough.”

Small Change Big Difference Month took place between September 19 and October 15.

In 2015, the Charitable Foundation paid 1,502 donations totalling £392,276 to good causes and charities throughout the UK.

For more information about the Small Change Big Difference® scheme and the Charitable Foundation visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation