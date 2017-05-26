SLIDESHOW: The sun shone for annual bike ride

After days of appalling weather, the rain stopped and the sun briefly came out for the Boroughbridge Lions eighth Annual Family Cycle Ride.

Although the 160 cyclists were pleased by the lack of wind, it rather hampered the children from Boroughbridge High School who gave a Kite Flying demonstration as part of their Carnival of Animals project.

NADV 1705214AM6 Boroughbridge Family Cycle Day. The The Smith Party. (1705214AM6)

The ride was started by Lion President Ann Archer and our MP Andrew Jones.

After riding to Great Ouseburn through the quiet lanes of the Ure Valley and a picnic lunch, all the riders returned safely; in no small way thanks to the 18 Lion’s marshals who came from clubs as far away as Selby.

This event is specifically organised by Boroughbridge Lions as a service to the community, rather than a fund raising project, and the low prices for entry, capped at £10 per family, and moderately priced refreshments.

A great, healthy, fun day out that didn’t break the bank