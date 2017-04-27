Slideshow: Spring success for Harrogate’s biggest Flower Show ever

Visitors to the ever-popular Spring Flower Show in Harrogate were said to be “over the moon” upon arriving at one of the busiest and biggest shows yet.

More than 58,000 people flocked through the gates of the town’s showground to enjoy everything offer at this year’s event which ran from April 20 - 22.

Pictured Lilah Moore, aged 4, of Sheffield having fun in a giant flower pot on National Wear a Flower Day. Picture: James Hardisty

But this Spring Flower Show was the biggest in its history and organisers were playing a more active role than ever before in putting smiles on visitors’ faces.

North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS) Show Director, Nick Smith, said: “We decided to designate Thursday April 20 as National Wear a Flower Day for no reason other than hoping to make people connect with plants and flowers and enjoying that as part of their day.

“It was the idea that flowers make you happy and encourage a sense of well-being and just promoting that.

In line with the theme the first 3,000 visitors through the gates received a free flower to pin on their clothing or wear however they wished.

Mr Smith continued: “They really were over the moon, it’s colourful and bright and it sets the tone for the rest of their day.”

One of the largest attractions at the show this year had flown some 11,000 miles from Christchurch, New Zealand to Harrogate.

An exclusive exhibition of wearable art by New Zealand artist, Jenny Gillies stood as the centrepiece for the event’s HortCouture theme and was a big success with show-goers.

Mr Smith said: “That link between plants and fashion went down really well and really struck a chord with our visitors.”

In other parts, the show turned the theme of ‘wearable flowers’ on its head and took a new approach to floral bonnets by putting petal to the metal.

Mr Smith said: “The theme of flower bonnets in inverted commas has always been a theme at various events - take a hat and dress it up - but the idea that flower bonnets could be car bonnets too was just a brilliant take on it and all our florists loved it.”

Not just a record breaker in size, but also in numbers, this year’s event boasted more show gardens than ever before, with Dishforth’s 6 Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps taking the gold award for their memorial garden.

Crowds were also entertained by the Military Wives Choir who performed in the garden which will form part of a larger memorial space at the Regiment’s new base.

Mr Smith said: “It has been the biggest show that we have ever put on and we were very happy with it. We were lucky getting good media coverage and good weather on Sunday which is what always gets everyone out. We’ve had some great feedback and we hope to continue to provide a great show going forward.”