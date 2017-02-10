Slideshow: Property of the Week

A barn conversion in a countryside setting, a family home sitting in a private plot of extensive terrace and lawn areas, and a stunning four-bedroomed detached family home are among the featured homes in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

Harcourt House, Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate is on sale with Verity Frearson, guide price £1,500,000.

Harcourt House, Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate

The Old Barn, York Road, Thirsk is set in countryside near Thirsk and features exposed brickwork and beams and quality, stylish fixtures and fittings (£700,000, on sale with Dacre Son & Hartley in Thirsk - 01845 574939).

7b Hookstone Chase, Harrogate extends to an acre or thereabouts on the outskirts of the town centre (£875,000, on sale with Beadnall Copley - 01423 503500).

15 Rayleigh Road, Harrogate is situated in the popular south Harrogate district and has been extended to provide generous living space (£765,000, on sale with Verity Frearson - 01423 562531).

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger looks at some of the Harrogate District’s most romantic homes ahead of Valentine’s Day.

So if you’re looking for a new home, pick up a copy of the acclaimed Harrogate Advertiser series property guide, free inside this week’s edition. It’s the perfect place to start.