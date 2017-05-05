Slideshow: Properties of the Week

A country cottage, a former farmhouse and a pair of homes in four acres of land are featured in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

Heather Cottage, East Keswick is a stone built country cottage with a manageable walled garden and south-facing aspect in the centre of this sought after rural village (offers over £450,000, on sale with Renton & Parr - 01937 582731).

Lingerfield Farm, Knaresborough is a former farmhouse which has been transformed into a spacious family home standing in gardens and land of around 3.42 acres (£895,000, on sale with Lister Haigh - 01423 730700).

Robin Jessop is offering a rare chance to buy two properties set in 1.3 acres of garden and 4.3 acres of additional land in Brompton, Northallerton.

The main house, known as Dunnas Close, comes with gardens and four acres of land and is priced with a guide of £750,000, while The Cottage is a two-bedroom detached bungalow with garden and garaging and has a guide price of £150,000. They are for sale as a whole or in two lots. Contact Robin Jessop 01677 425950.

Our front cover property this week is Bluebell Yard, Ferrensby (£425,000, on sale with Feather Smailes Scales).

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger explores self-contained suites that are perfect for multi-generational living.

So if you’re looking for a new home, pick up a copy of the acclaimed Harrogate Advertiser series property guide, free inside this week’s edition. It’s the perfect place to start.