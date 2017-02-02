Slideshow: Harrogate Soroptimists’ Burns Night Supper

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District celebrated in traditional style the life, poems and music of Scotland’s most famous poet on January 21 at Harrogate Town Football Club venue 1919.

More than 50 members and guests joined in the celebrations as Diane Walsh piped in the haggis, with the address to the haggis being recited by Keven Millar, ending with the haggis being raised in triumph and greeted by the guests with rapturous applause and a tot of whisky.

NADV 1701213AM1 Soroptimists Burns Night. Piper Diane Walsh, Liz Stickney, Sue Williams, Nicola Harding, Sue Slocombe, Margo Montgomery, Val Hills, Sylvia Purser and Pat Shore (President).(1701213AM1)

A very tasty traditional menu of haggis, neeps and tatties was enjoyed by all, thanks to the Soroptimist team and the staff of 1919.

The speech to the immortal memory was given by John Shore, with the humorous toast to the Lassies being given by Roger Frier and responded to in a similar vein by Irene Kerr.

Between the speeches, a number of Harrogate Soroptimists entertained guests with the poems and songs of Robbie Burns such as ‘Honest Poverty’ and ‘To a Mouse’.

President Pat Shore, the chairman for the evening, kept guests on track.

On bidding farewell, all sang a hearty rendition of Auld Lang Syne, accompanied by Jonathan Hills on the accordion, before guests began wending their way home.

The evening raised more than £400 for Soroptimist charities.