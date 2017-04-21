Slideshow: Harrogate properties of the week

A four-bedroom detached family home, a two-bedroom second floor apartment and a substantial cottage with outbuildings are among the featured homes for sale in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

The Lodge, Goldsborough is a four-bedroom detached property providing well presented family accommodation with a south west facing garden, enjoying a lovely outlook over parkland countryside (£620,000, on sale with Carter Jonas Harrogate - 01423 523423).

A two-bedroom second floor apartment with balcony is situated in the popular and sought-after Esplanade Court development in the heart of Harrogate with views over the Stray (£425,000, on sale with Linley & Simpson - 01423 540054).

Rose Cottage in Whixley is a substantial four-bedroom cottage with outbuildings, double garage and extensive private gardens (offers over £700,000, on sale with Strutt and Parker - 01423 561274).

This week’s front cover property is a detached home on Brunswick Drive, Harrogate (£995,000, on sale with Beadnall Copley - 01423 503500).

