SLIDESHOW: Crowds gathered to step back in time at Masham Steam Rally

The sun shone as thousands of people gathered at Marfield Fields for Masham’s 52nd Steam Rally.

Visitors were greeted by fine weather and the largest-ever collection of vintage vehicles and machinery, including 45 full-size traction engines and 33 miniatures among a total of over 800 exhibits.

Masham Steam Rally

With arena entertainment, a huge craft and model tent, and traditional and modern fairground attractions, the event was a great success for old and young alike.

Demonstration areas showed activities including sawmilling and haybaling on machinery from the early 20th century.

Russ Swift amazed onlookers with his stunt driving and the stunning Screaton family carousel was a centrepiece to the Rally as it has been since the first event in 1965.

The Steam Rally, along with the Sheep Fair, are Masham’s two biggest annual events, with the Rally raising money for Masham’s 103-year-old town hall.

The event is run by a volunteer team of more than 60, drawn from Masham and the surrounding area and featuring an ever-increasing number of young people keen to ensure that the

Rally continues to celebrate Yorkshire’s industrial and agricultural heritage.

On Saturday evening engines puffed, chugged and steamed the short distance from the Rally fields to Masham town centre, where even Yorkshire’s largest market place struggled to hold the record number of vehicles on display.

Mashamshire Community Office Manager, Tessa Klemz, said: “The Rally is a wonderful advertisement for Masham.

“Our lovely town is the perfect backdrop for these amazing vehicles, and the Rally benefits everybody in Masham. Long may it continue.”

The 2018 Rally takes place on Saturday and Sunday 21st-22nd July at Marfield Fields on the A6108 just north of Masham.