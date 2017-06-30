Six-month gas works project for Boston Spa

A 32-week-long £475k scheme to upgrade ageing gas network will start in Boston Spa next month.

The project, by distributor Northern Gas Networks (NGN), will start on Monday July 10 with an estimated completion date of February 16 and will include road closures and traffic lights in and around Spa Lane.

Russ Oxley, Construction Services Area Manager Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with Leeds City Council to carefully plan these works to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

The major project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure and will involve replacing around 3.5km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes to improve safety for years to come.

Works will start on Spa Lane and complete on Grove Terrace, having been planned in conjunction with Leeds City Council to ensure the scheme is completed with as little disruption as possible.

“In order to carry out the work safely and efficiently, it will be necessary to introduce two-way temporary traffic lights on High Street from Monday July 17 for around 12 weeks,” added a NGN spokesman.

“A road closure will also be in place on Grove Road at the junction of High Street for three weeks from Monday July 31, with a signed diversion route clearly displayed for all motorists.

“Whilst this closure is in place, there will be no bus service on Grove Road. Temporary bus stops will be available during this time, located on Clifford Road.”

They added that on-street parking on High Street will be restricted so motorists are advised to use alternative parking during this time.

“NGN’s Customer Care officers have been door-knocking local businesses and residents to update them on progress and provide details of the traffic management plans,” added the spokesman.

Douglas Yeadons shop owner Mark Yeadon said he was optimistic that the roadworks would cause little disruption to business.

“They did right outside our shop about 18 months ago and you do get a bit of disruption but I can’t imagine there will be any adverse effects this time.

“The roadworks will move along and not be in one particular spot.”

Engineers will be working from Monday to Sunday between 8am and 6pm and NGN will continue to provide updates as the project progresses.