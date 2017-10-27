Singing Conductor's showcase of Harrogate talent

Sometimes known as ‘The Singing Conductor’, one of the Harrogate district’s most popular musicians is hosting an ambitious charity show tonight, Friday.

True North has been organised by talented local singer-songwriter Paul Mirfin and local arts worker Nicola Forshaw.

Taking place at the Royal Hall on October 27, it is set to be no ordinary show.

For one exciting night only there will be music, there will be dance, there will be art and there will be The Paul Mirfin Band.

Nicola said: “It’s going to have the feel of a mini festival with a wonderful variety of performers from children and youth groups to established professionals like Paul himself, Tewit Brass Band and a special guest appearance from saxophonist Christian Forshaw.”

Sub-titled Lighting The Way for Creativity in Yorkshire, this family show will raise funds for the work of Knaresborough-based arts charity Orb.

Harrogate railway conductor by day, singer-songwriter by night, talented father-of-two Paul has appeared on BBC TV’s Song of Praise where he was filmed at Harrogate rail station singing with his band for passengers and his flat cap.

And he’s also performed gigs at Times Square in New York and the desert at Dubai.

Someone who always thinks big, Paul has just filmed the video for his new single This Train is Bound for Glory on Embsay Steam Railway.

The shoot featured an all-singing, all-dancing cast with ten professional dancers, a choreographer, the film crew, oh, and the Paul Mirfin Band.

The organisers of True North would like to thank Hope Church Harrogate, Knaresborough Lions and private funders for supporting the True North event.