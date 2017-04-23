Serious collision closes main road near Ripley

Police have closed a main road between Ripley and Ripon in North Yorkshire following a “serious” collision earlier today.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene, on the A61 near South Stainley, at just before 10.45am.

The spokesman said the force was working to establish how many vehicles were involved and whether anyone had been injured in the incident.

The force gave no estimate on when the stretch of road would be reopened, with motorists urged to avoid the route while investigations are carried out at the scene.