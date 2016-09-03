Sculptor’s fabulous Yorkshire home

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Sculptor Kay Latto’s beautiful home in Ripon is the perfect place for work, rest and play. Sharon Dale reports. Pictures by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Kay Latto’s late 19th century home is breathtakingly beautiful with exquisite period features, enormous windows, a Venetian-inspired tower and a statement staircase.

The Smallbone kitchen leading to the new orangery/breakfast room

Yet it was a dank old shed in the garden that really sealed the deal when she first viewed the property.

“That’s what I loved the most because I’d always wanted my own workshop,” she says.

Even now, after 17 years and a whole house makeover, the stone outbuilding remains a complete contrast to the glamorous interiors, but it’s where she spends much of her time.

After a career in computing, she is now a sculptor, who is currently busy working on commissions and on pieces to show at the Great North Art Show, which starts today at Ripon Cathedral.

The tower room with Murano chandelier

“Art had always been my hobby. My father had a wood yard and I used to make things from off-cuts so 3D was my main interest.

“When the children grew up, I had more time and that’s when I decided that I was going to sculpt,” says Kay, who has three grown-up daughters, Chloe, Pollyana and Maisie.

She took lessons with sculptor Peter Hibbard, who taught her how to mould and make castings and she took a diploma at Harrogate College before becoming an established artist.

Her biggest piece, a two-metre high fountain, is being cast in bronze at a foundry in London and reflects her style, which is mostly classical.

The house features an Italianate tower, which now houses a cinema room

Her favourite subjects are the human head and the sea and these sculptures feature all over her house in Ripon.

She and husband David moved there after relocating from London.

“We wanted to live in York but couldn’t find what we wanted, which is why we widened our search to Ripon. I’m pleased we did. It’s a great place to live. It has a canal and two rivers, the brilliant Curzon cinema, a Booths and the grammar school, plus the Dales are on the doorstep,” says Kay.

Over the years, they have redecorated every room in the grade two listed house and have also added an orangery that doubles as a breakfast room. It leads from the kitchen, which is by Smallbone and was a big investment that paid off.

The main bedroom with painted panels

The sturdy wood units have lasted years and have recently been repainted, while a gas Aga completes the look.

All the walls are painted in Farrow and Ball neutrals, favoured for their chalky texture and the density of their pigments.

Many of the floors have been stripped back to the boards and topped with runners and rugs made from cuts of wool carpet edged with binding.

The furniture is a mix of items the Lattos brought from their previous house and vintage pieces that Kay has revamped with a lick of paint or re-upholstered. A gifted seamstress, she has made most of the curtains too.

One of her favourite shops is The French House on the outskirts of York.

It specialises in vintage and antique French homeware and is where she sourced the chandelier in the dining room and some of the many mirrors. They are everywhere: on walls, mantelpieces and behind the shelves of the bookcase – a look copied from Betty’s tea rooms. There’s even a mirrored splashback behind the Aga.

Kay Latto in her shed/studio

“I love mirrors. They make a room look bigger and more interesting,” she says.

Upstairs, the main bedroom now has stencilled panels and the dressing table is home to a collection of tiny sea-inspired trinkets and shells that reflects Kay’s love of the sea.

The tower room has been turned into a tiny TV room, perfect for movie nights and its Italian architecture has been complemented with a Murano chandelier.

The loft room has also been put to use as a guest suite with a free-standing bath on the landing.

“There was no bathroom before and the landing was the only place for it, so it is quirky but works well,” says Kay, who made her own wash stand from a bowl-shaped sink and an old cabinet.

The bedroom is full of vintage finds, including the plates on the feature wall.

Down in the cellar, the former servants’ kitchen and laundry has been converted into a utility room, kitchen, bathroom and a garden room.

“The garden room is a great space for parties. I call it the dancing room,” says Kay, who painted the space in Farrow and Ball’s cosy Tanner’s Brown.

New windows look out over a patio area and one of the couple’s greatest achievements: the grotto.

They built it all themselves, making and installing a water feature, a shell-encrusted mirror and chandelier and Kay’s Hadrian – Man of the Sea sculpture. Kay also cast all the surrounding bricks herself.

“It took us two years to complete it all but we really enjoy sitting out here,” she says.

The garden was another project and an important one, as it forms part of the view from her workshop.

“I love working here,” says Kay, who also teaches visually impaired people how to sculpt. “I spend a lot of time in my shed. I’d rather be down here sculpting than watching TV. I’ve been known to stay here till two in the morning.”

Kay’s work forms part of the Great North Art Show at Ripon Cathedral from today until September 26. It is free entry and open from 10am to 4.30pm. Greatnorthartshow.co.uk; kaylatto.co.uk.

The drawing room with feature fireplace

The grotto built by Kay and David over a period of two years - the Hadrian - man of the sea sculpture is by Kay