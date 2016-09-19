Scouts spend a penny to raise cash

Scouts in Knaresborough have twinned their toilet to help needy people in Malawi.

Every time the boys at the 1st Knaresborough (Castle) group spend a penny cash is raised towards the £60 total for charity toilettwinning.org

“The cubs have been looking at what they can do to help others as part of their promise and law,” said spokesman Ian Varnes.

“We thought about some of the things that we take for granted and naturally, the children started to think of all things lavatorial.

“We decided that it would be a great idea to twin the boy’s toilet at the scout hut with somewhere that needed better facilities.”

The scouts found the charity, toilet twinning.org and discovered that by raising £60 they could help a community in need.”

“The cubs decided that if they and their families saved a penny for each pee and two pence for each poo, over a few weeks they could raise enough to make a real difference for a community in Malawi,” added Ian.

“We’ve received a picture of the toilet in Malawi which will be proudly displayed on the toilet door of the Scout Hut on Wetherby Road.

