Scouts mark 50 golden years with a special badge

Scouts at the Scriven group are wearing special badges to mark the outfit’s 50th anniversary.

The badge was designed by Euan Madden after entering a competition and it will be worn by group members throughout this year.

Leader for the 1st Scriven Scout Group Iain Shaw said; “The Group has come a long way from it’s early beginnings in 1967 when it met at Park Grove Methodist Church and currently provides scouting activities for nearly 50 cubs and scouts on a weekly basis at the old Castle Yard School buildings in the heart of Knaresborough.

“We are looking forward to an exciting year for the Group.

“The Group is looking forward to a number of events to celebrate the anniversary including a reunion event for past members and a Group camp later in the year.

“There is also a party event in planning to which the current cubs and scouts plan to invite all the other youth organisations in Knaresborough to help them celebrate. More details of these events will be follow.”

Iain added: “Another exciting development is the opening of a new Beaver Colony which it is hoped will happen before the summer.

“All the necessary arrangements are currently being put into place and more details will be shared about these plans once everything is worked out.”

Beavers will be for age 6 to 8 years and will be the section for the youngest members of the Group, the Cubs cater for ages 8 to 10 and a half years and the Scouts for age 10 and a half to 14 years. All the sections are open to both boys and girls.

The Scout Leader added: “It is a tremendous privilege to see the positive effect Scouting can have on the young people in the different sections.

“We are fortunate to have a fantastic team of Cub and Scout leaders, some of whom have been involved in the Group for a large number of years, and it is thanks to their efforts and those that have been leaders before them that has allowed the Group to develop in the way it has.”

Scouts cater for six to 25-year-olds and provide fun and challenging activities, unique experiences, everyday adventure and the chance to help others so that we make a positive impact in communities.

The movement works to develop skills including teamwork, time management, leadership, initiative, planning, communication, self-motivation, cultural awareness and commitment through activities such as kayaking, survival skills, camping, photography and zorbing.

The Knaresborough group has a list for anyone with an interest in joining any of the sections to record their details. In the first instance please contact Iain on iwshaw64@gmail.com to register an interest.