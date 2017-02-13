Scientific terrific fun

Budding scientists are being called to join in the fun at Stockeld Park this half term.

The family fun venue, near Spofforth, is hosting a Mad Science Week from Saturday February 18 to Saturday February 25.

Sublime Science, the BBC Dragon’s Den success story, is bringing a variety of educational and fun activities including a Sweet Making experiment, a spectacular Science Show with bubbles, smoke and things that fly, plus gooey Slime Making mayhem.

Mad Science activities are free to all visitors who buy a day pass which also includes a whole host of indoor and outdoor activities.

Sarah Murray, Marketing Manager of Stockeld Park said: “February half-term is always a great success. Families are keen to get outside and have some fun.

“This year we are introducing the fabulous Sublime Science team to our visitors.

“We are thrilled they could join us with their range of exciting experiments designed for children to take part in and enjoy. It will be a Mad Week of learning and play.”

Stockeld Park is open from February 17 to 26 with its Enchanted Forest, Giant Snow Flake yew Maze, interactive playgrounds and ice-rink open to families.

If the weather takes a turn for the worse, visitors can head inside to the indoor craft and play areas where the children can bounce about on a giant inflatable pillow and clamber over play equipment. www.stockeldpark.co.uk