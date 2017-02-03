School nets place in final for first time

Harewood-based schools Gateways’ Under-14s netball team finished second overall in the Yorkshire and Humber Round of the National Schools Netball Tournament and booked a place at the National Finals in Welwyn Garden City, on March 18.

After an impressive showing at the West Yorkshire Tournament last October, where they won against every opposing team and were crowned overall winners, Saturday’s performance certainly did not disappoint.

Mrs Laura Braithwaite, subject leader of PE in High School said: “This is the first time that a Gateways team has ever reached the national finals.

“The level of play of the girls throughout the tournament so far has been outstanding and I am incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

“Training is going to be getting more intense from now on and the team will need to continue to demonstrate a high level of determination and enthusiasm in order to compete at national level.”

Dr Tracy Johnson, Headmistress at Gateways added: “To reach the national finals of a sporting competition is impressive for any school, however for a small school like Gateways to be beating much larger schools at this level is outstanding.”