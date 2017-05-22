School lays out new look for grand entrance

Children at St Joseph’s Primary in Tadcaster have been busy creating a new mosaic designed to welcome visitors at the entrance to their school.

The Station Road-based school was awarded a grant from The Johnson and Mukherjee trust and support from Tadcaster Town Council to develop a more welcoming entrance.

After a consultation with the school community about the area and how it might be improved, children spent an afternoon creating drawings which represented what the school and the town of Tadcaster meant to them.

The drawings were then sent to the artist, Frances Taylor who created a design for the mosaic, incorporating the children’s ideas. Different sections of the mosaic represent different aspects of school and Tadcaster life .

The artist held two days of workshops with the children who learned how their designs had been incorporated into the final design and how the mosaic itself would be created back to front by sticking tiles on the design paper. The workshops were visited by John Bushell from the Johnson & Mukherjee trust, Don MacKay and Steve Cobb from Tadcaster Town Council and Greg Lodge from the Governing Body who all learned about the mosaic procedure as well as talking to the children and having a go at laying tiles themselves.

Headteacher Mary Young said: “We have been delighted with the support from the trust and the Town Council.

“The children have enjoyed working with the artist and seeing their designs come to life in the mosaic.”

The mosaic was installed in the refreshed garden during the Easter break.

Fr John Newman and Tadcaster Mayor Coun Don Mackay watched as the mosaic was unveiled by Fletcher English, Joe and Lydia Jackson. Year 4 pupil Rebecca Welch welcomed parents, visitors and thanked John Bushell from the Johnson and Mukherjee Trust and Tadcaster Town Council.