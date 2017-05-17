School bowled over by opener

Village residents were hit for six when a cricketing legend visited to open a new facility.

Children, parents, friends of St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School in Kirkby Malzeard, and representatives of local cricket clubs, welcomed Sir Ian Botham who opened the school’s newly-installed Timber Trail.

The Friends of Kirkby Malzeard School, who were at the heart of the project, received £10,000 lottery funding to create the trail.

The Timber Trail is a fitness obstacle course which provides an additional facility for pupils of all abilities and those with disabilities to be used before and after school, at break and lunch times and in developing areas of the school’s curriculum, especially maths, science and English.

Despite a hectic schedule Sir Ian found an hour’s slot to carry out the opening ceremony.

Headteacher Andrea Peacock and Malcolm Brigg, the chairman of the Governors, greeted Sir Ian and Lady Catherine Botham, and the formal welcome was given by two year six pupils Rubie and Millie.

A spokesman for the event said: “Everyone went outside to the Timber Trail where Ian Botham, surrounded by the pupils, officially cut the tape and unveiled a plaque to mark the opening of the trail and commemorate his visit.

“In his speech he encouraged the children to make full use of the opportunities provided by the school.

“Refreshments were provided by Morrison’s supermarket at the event.”