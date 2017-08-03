Sainsbury’s gift thousands to support charity

The Ripon and Rural Wellbeing Service, part of local charitable project the Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP) has received a cash boost from Sainsbury’s in Ripon.

The store has presented a cheque for £2,528 to the Ripon and Rural Wellbeing Service, bringing its fundraising total to almost £3,000 from various activities run in store over the past year.

Sainsbury’s launched its Local Charity Partner scheme seven years ago and employees of Sainsbury’s Ripon store have forged close links with the Ripon and Rural Wellbeing Service, raising thousands of pounds to support older and vulnerable people living independently through in-store tombolas, book sales and a sponsored cycle.

The charity has also benefitted from having in-store information stands, allowing it to spread the word about its home visiting service and lunch clubs to local over 65s who may benefit from the service. The partnership has also enabled the charitable service to attract much-needed volunteers.

Harriet Briggs, Store Manager added: “It’s been a fantastic year working with the Ripon & Rural Wellbeing Service. It’s been great to see the charity develop and benefit from our support and contributions. I know our colleagues have enjoyed working with them and we will continue to support our fantastic community in Ripon.”