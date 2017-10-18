Sailing into the off season in style

Ripon Sailing Club’s youth and junior section marked the end of their sailing season in style with a massive turnout for improvers and a fun session, followed by a party and prize giving.

During the day 48 youth and junior members took to the water to participate in the final improver session of the season and/or a fun water games activity involving relay racing, fun sailing and bin bag racing.

Many pre-sailors (3-6 year olds) joined in the fun session, ably supported by the older youth and junior sailors. Sixty youth and junior members and their parents then celebrated the season at the prize giving and evening party.

Mill Volvo Harrogate provided glassware prizes for the ‘Three Learn to Race’ series held on Sunday mornings, which are hotly contested and generate much enthusiasm for racing, with 25 competitors this year.

The club, based at Franham Lake near Knaresborough, also unveiled their three new RS Tera sailing dinghies. The boats will supplement the existing club boat fleet and enable more youth and junior members to benefit from club equipment while they learn to sail.

Club Youth and Junior Sailing Secretary, Fiona Spence, said: “The club has had a massive influx of new members from our open day earlier in the season, most novice members learn to sail via our RYA courses run by the training team and then move into advanced improvers and learn to race sessions.

“We are a club run for members, by members and we are very lucky that we have a huge team of volunteers who help run sessions, drive safety boats or help with the behind the scenes admin.

“It has been a brilliant year for youth and junior sailing and 2018 promises to be just as good, if not better.

“The youth and junior section now includes activities for the pre-sailors, to encourage them to come to the club and join in before they are old enough to participate on the sailing courses.

“We are also celebrating the success of our youth sailors on the open meeting circuit with Ollie Kent crewing the fourth place boat at the RS Feva World Championships and Ellie Clark winning the 420 under 17 and Ladies National title in the summer.”