Ripon to host new annual music festival

Ripon will soon boast a new annual music festival, launching to celebrate local talent and raise money for two important charities.

The organisers of Lodgefest, which will be held at the South Lodge pub on August 5, 12pm to 11pm, said the eight band line-up and a crammed programme of entertainment will be a hit with the crowds.

Co-organiser Mitch Kirk, who is managing the bands, stage, sound and lighting for the event, said: “I am optimistic that this will be a runaway success. This is a local event, for local bands and for local people.

“Ripon is fantastic, I was born and bred here, so it means a lot to me that it is a success for Ripon people and the bands playing. I think Ripon has a lot to offer, and a lot to show the world."

The money raised from the festival will go to Help for Hereoes, and The UK Solidarity Fund, which supports people affected by terror attacks.

Mitch, who is also a bass player in the headlining act Also Known As, said: “After what happened in Manchester, and everything else that’s happened lately, we got our heads together to see what we could do.

“I want Ripon to be known for its generosity in giving to causes like this.

“All of the bands are performing free of charge and are giving their time for nothing.

Organising Lodgefest alongside Mitch is Adelle, Lennie and Hilary Holmes, who are all managers for Inglenook Inns and Taverns, which South Lodge is part of.

Adelle said: “It is bringing people together, there is already a buzz and a lot of excitement around the festival, and we really want it to be a success.

“I think it will stand out. If it goes well this year, I think it will go even bigger next year if it’s a success. We will have some of the best bands around playing.”

Entry to Lodgefest will cost £3, and other bands in the line-up include The Lost Keys, Citizen Smith, Sugartown, Replay, Jack Critchlow, Reverend & the Sinners, and Chequered Past. Other attractions include a bar, face painting, a raffle, fairground attractions and stalls.

