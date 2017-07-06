Ripon to feature in new Channel 5 documentary series about sinkholes

Ripon will be featured heavily in a new Channel 5 documentary series about sinkholes set to air early next year.

The Assistant Producer for the series, Rory Fong‎, described the city as "the sinkhole capital of the UK."

The three-part series will include interviews with Magdalen’s Road residents still dealing with the aftermath of a 30ft deep sinkhole which opened up in front of their homes in November last year.

The production company is also keen to speak to Magdalen's Close residents affected by another sinkhole in 2014, as well as the emergency services in Ripon and the city council.

Mr Fong said: "The main premise of the series is collecting a lot of archive news footage about sinkholes from across the UK.

"There is a lot of brilliant archive footage of the sinkholes happening and the aftermath.

"We will have interviews with top geologists from the British Geological Survey to give us a real expert overview of the causes of sinkholes.

"I was in Ripon on Monday and Tuesday to scout out the area and do some research. It was a good start to the project, and I have already talked to some residents who seemed positive about it. We will be filming in August."

The production company is still looking for people in Ripon who are interested in being involved in the project.

Call 02922 450 270 or email rory.fong@boomerang.co.uk