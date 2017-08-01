Ripon school introducing mindfulness to its curriculum

A Ripon school is introducing mindfulness into its curriculum as a new approach to tackling any stress and anxiety that pupils may feel during their education.

From September, Moorside Junior School will start training two members of staff to deliver mindfulness and make it an important part of everyday school life.

Gail Donnan, the owner of The Mindulspace Wellbeing Company based at Ripon canal basin, inspired the school to move forward with this new element of their curriculum, following the successes of her after school mindfulness club.

The school carried out wellbeing assessments at different stages of the year, and found that pupils do not always feel that they get enough rest or feel calm.

Deputy headteacher Claire Rowett said: “The after school mindfulness club supported children in improving their self-confidence, resilience and self-regulation.

“We recognise that education is for everyone’s future and not just the here and now. We know that children need to develop academic, social and healthy skills, knowledge and habits- which is why we have enhanced our curriculum to include a broad range of experiences and skills.”

This year pupils have already had ReflectED lessons, encouraging them to embrace the feeling of success when they have struggled, and exploring how to overcome their feelings when they fail to achieve on their first attempt.

Mrs Rowett said: “We know that the emotional wellbeing of children is just as important as their physical health. Good mental health allows children and young people to develop the resilience to cope with whatever life throws at them and grow into well-rounded, healthy adults.

“Mindfulness is important because when children feel calm and rested they are more likely to take on the challenge of learning and take risks to really stretch themselves.”