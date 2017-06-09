Ripon's unsung heroes celebrated in special service

The superhuman efforts of volunteers from across the city have been celebrated in a service at Ripon Cathedral.

People from across the district filled the cathedral on Sunday to say thank you to Ripon’s unsung heroes in Volunteers’ Week.

The service praised the dedication of volunteers from across the city, and among those receiving special recognition was Lindsay Tanner, long-serving Chief Executive Officer of Ripon Community Link, who has stepped down after years of serving the community.

Ripon Walled Garden's Business and Development Manager Julie Spink, said: “Lindsay has been instrumental to ensuring Ripon Community Link was in a strong and viable financial position and succeeded with limited resources.

"Lindsay had led the team in recruiting and supporting new referrals and expanding the member base alongside a growing dynamic and enthusiastic staff team.

"Lindsay will be sorely missed by members, volunteers and staff, but we wish her well in her new adventure and hope she visits us regularly to see the seed she has planted flourish and blossom."

"Once again we have been celebrating Volunteers Week across all our sites. The contribution our volunteers make to the work of the Link and the Walled Garden enable us to develop new projects and utilise volunteer skills who come from a wide variety of backgrounds.

"Each volunteer brings with them a rich tapestry of life experiences and knowledge which we can tap into."

The Mayor of Ripon, Coun Pauline McHardy, said: “I think it is brilliant that there has been something to recognise the work of volunteers. They do so much in Ripon and things just wouldn’t get done without them.

“Lindsay has done such marvellous and amazing things for the Link, and made such a difference to our city. It was lovely meeting all of the volunteers from so many great charities in Ripon, and there are so many great volunteers who weren’t there that make such a great contribution.”

Chief Executive for Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service, Karen Weaver, said: “Ripon has an incredible number of volunteers involved in so many activities and groups in and around the City. They help to make it a vibrant place for visitors and ensure that it is a community that really looks after those who need a bit of extra help and support.".

Ripon Museums Volunteers Manager, Wendy Hunwick-Brown, said: “Our volunteers are absolutely crucial, and we really couldn’t operate at the museums without them. The difference they make, and the impact they have on visitors, school groups, and others, is just tremendous.

“People might not think that they are making a difference when they really are, people can have a significant impact on their community without even realising it.”

Ripon Cathedral itself has a team of over 400 volunteers, and the service was an opportunity to reflect on the sheer scale of Ripon’s volunteering community.

Ripon Cathedral volunteer welcomer Susi Browne, said: “I like working here because people are so interesting and interested.

“They come from all over the world and they say there is a very welcoming atmosphere and an aura of peace. It’s a community within a community, the welcomers and the guides.”