Ripon Races hit top spot with award shortlist

It’s an exciting time at Ripon Racecourse as they have been named as a Finalist for the prestigious Showcase & Awards, hosted by the Racecourse Association (RCA).

The Showcase & Awards is the marquee event of British racecourses that annually celebrates first class customer experience in partnership with Moët Hennessy and Racing Post. Ripon Racecourse has been listed as a finalist in the #TopSpot category and from the five finalists the winner will be revealed at the Newbury Racecourse ceremony on 16 November.

The venue impressed the judges through their Heck Pop-Up BBQ initiative which has seen the course working with Theakston Brewery and Heck Food to bring together the best of Yorkshire produce.

Erin Boswell, Marketing Manager, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted in such a competitive category.

“We offer racegoers a wonderful upgrade option to showcase what amazing produce we have here in Yorkshire. It was also a great way to celebrate a successful season and initiative to offer our racegoers some added value to our season finale”

Stephen Atkin, RCA Chief Executive, said, “I am delighted for Ripon Racecourse for their success in being named a Finalist at the 2017 Showcase & Awards.

“It is a highlight of our year to see all of the quality Showcase Awards submissions go before the judges to measure the impact and growth of the initiatives that our racecourses have delivered and clearly Ripon have enjoyed an excellent year.”