Ripon Racecourse to launch free bus service for every race meeting this year

Ripon Racecourse is introducing a free shuttle bus service for each of its 17 race meetings this year.

‘The Ripon Races Express’ will run from the coach park opposite the city’s bus station to the racecourse for 90 minutes before the first race, and return journeys will be for one hour after racing has finished.

The service is being run by local bus company Sherwoods.

James Hutchinson, Managing Director and Clerk of the Course, said: “We really hope it encourages both those travelling from surrounding areas and the people of Ripon to come and enjoy what we have to offer. We’re aware that once you get to Ripon you have a choice of either walking or taxiing and that’s it. Having this third option will make life easier.”

Marketing Manager Erin Boswell said: “We understand that logistically without a train station in Ripon that getting to the Racecourse from the city centre can be challenging for both the older generations and young families.

"The new complimentary bus will help people with the final leg of their journey and we are confident it will be a big hit with the locals and hopefully encourage new racegoers from afar.”