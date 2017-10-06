Ripon pupil shortlisted for BBC Young Chorister of the Year

Queen Mary’s School pupil Emilia Jaques has been chosen as a finalist for the BBC Radio 2 Young Chorister of the Year.

Emilia, 14, is one of just four finalists in line for the coveted title, which provides opportunities for appearances on BBC radio and television programmes throughout the year to the lucky winner.

Emilia, from Azerley near Ripon, will now prepare a hymn and an anthem to sing for a panel of expert judges at the grand final on 21 October at MediaCityUK studios in Salford.

She said: “I’m very happy to have been chosen as a finalist. I have been singing since I was six years old and I just love it! I enjoy being part of a choir as well as solo performing. I am excited to go and perform in the Philharmonic studio and I’m sure I will have a great time whatever happens.”

The competition aims to celebrate young singing talent, with previous winners performing in West End musicals, making TV and radio appearances as well as being awarded recording contracts.

Emilia spent five years as a chorister in the Ripon Cathedral Choir and is now a member of the Queen Mary’s School Chapel Choir. A music scholar, she also plays piano and violin to Grade 8 standard.

Queen Mary’s School Head Carole Cameron said: “We are naturally very proud of what Emilia has achieved in being shortlisted for this prestigious competition and we are very much looking forward to the grand final.”