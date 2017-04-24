Ripon dance squad wows the crowds at Disneyland Paris 25th anniversary celebrations

A group of 12 dancers from Ripon experienced the magic of Disney during special performances in Paris over the Easter weekend.

Switch Dance has competed around the country since 2010, ranging from North Yorkshire performances to London competitions, enjoying great success.

The twelve girls auditioned for the opportunity to perform for Disneyland’s 25th anniversary in Paris. The tough audition process lasted two months. Switch Dance were absolutely delighted when they received the exciting news that they had made it through and were chosen to perform in Disneyland Paris over the Easter weekend.

Switch were challenged to produce a 20-minute dance for their Disney spectacular. The girls performance was titled “United Through the Forest”, choreographed by Sam Rich, their dance teacher.

Prior to their Disney extravaganza, the Switch girls held a variety of fundraising events to contribute to their journey including; bag packing, food and cake stalls, shows, sponsored dance routines and a sneak peek performance of “United Through the Forest”.

Switch dance set off on their travels to Paris on Good Friday, where they were greeted by the Disney cast and crew who welcomed them into the park and geared them up ready for their performance the following day.

After waking up during the early hours of the morning for hair, make-up, and costume checks, the girls were ready to shine. The performance wowed the Disney crowds and producers.

The following day, the girls attended a dance workshop learning the tricks of the trade and a Disney routine, which was followed by a session learning about what is required to enable the girls to perform for Disney and in the performing arts industry.

Sam said: “The Disneyland performance was a wonderful, magical and undoubtedly unforgettable experience for the Switch Dance girls, who have received constant praise since their final bow on the Disneyland stage.”

Switch Dance will be performing this spectacle on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 in Harrogate. The annual “Summer Smash Up” weekend also features lots more dance performances from local Harrogate and Ripon talent.

Tickets are selling fast. To book, contact Sam at schoolsout.perform@gmail.com.

l Get in touch. Email your news stories and photos to news@ripongazette.co.uk