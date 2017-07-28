Ripon dance group to shine on national television

The talent of a young Ripon dance group will soon be shining brightly on national television, making the city proud.

The S.O Reps train weekly at Ripon Grammar School, and many of the members are from schools across Ripon - including Moorside Junior School, Holy Trinity Junior School,Ripon Cathedral School and Outwood Academy.

Now, the group led by dance teacher Sam Rich, is set to proudly fly the flag for Ripon by taking part in the TeenStar UK finals in London on Saturday, which will be recorded and broadcast on Sky Arts.

Lynne Darbyshire, whose nine-year-old daughter Ella will be performing at the Alban Arena for the competition, is proud of how far the group has come.

She said: “They are all so talented, and we are really proud of everything that they have achieved.

“Seeing them get through to this stage brought tears to our eyes, they have all done so well.

“It was an amazing moment to see how ecstatically happy they were.

“All of us parents were laughing because they were so excited about going to London, I think they would have gone anyway whether they had got through or not.”

Top industry judges from TV shows including the X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent will be putting SO Reps and the 33 other groups in their category through their paces, after several already gruelling rounds of auditions and stages.

The prize for the winning group is sponsorship with a major dance supplier, a promotional video, photo shoot and publicity package.

Voting is now open for Ripon to get behind the group ahead of their performance in the finals. Text TEEN21 to 84222 to cast your vote. Texts cost £1 per message.

Pick up your Gazette next week to find out how they got on. Voting closes in the final tomorrow, July 29 - the category S.O Reps are performing in should be finished by 3:30pm.