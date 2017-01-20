Ripon church's positive news beats the January blues

To beat those dreaded January blues this morning, the Ripon Gazette is taking a look at the mood-lifting cheer of the Holy Trinity Church in the city, which has raised £3,500 for two special charity appeals.

The church originally set themselves a £1,000 target for their Christmas collection, but overwhelmingly exceeded it through their fundraising efforts to support refugees.

All of the money raised has been split between Embrace the Middle East and the Christian Aid's Christmas Appeal, via the Mission Partnership Group at Holy Trinity.

