Ripon charity's funding boost by local firm

A Ripon charity supporting older people has benefited from a £1,650 funding boost, thanks to the employees of local firm Wolesley.

The team raised £1,150 for the Ripon and Rural Wellbeing Services from their dress down days, and an extra £500 came from the Wolseley Hughes Charitable Trust.

Michelle Henstock, the Payroll and Benefits Manager at Wolseley, put the services forward for the pot of funding in recognition of the branch’s fundraising efforts.

The fund assists employees or branches in supporting charitable causes either through volunteer work or fundraising.

The money will go towards supporting the charity offering home visits to over 65's in the Ripon area.