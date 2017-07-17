Ripon Cathedral announces investment plans to refurbish historic bells

The bells of Ripon Cathedral have rang out across the city for more than six centuries and attracted thousands of visitors from around the world - now, the Cathedral has announced plans to invest £5,000 into refurbishing them and bringing its historic bell-ringing tradition to new generations.

The Cathedral's decision to submit the planning application to Harrogate Borough Council has been driven by a desire to improve the experience for new and existing bell-ringers, as well as for the high numbers of visitors applying to ring a peal.

Ripon Cathedral's Steeple Keeper Charlie Brown, said: "The bells here have an excellent reputation. We receive applications from people all over the country who want to come to Ripon Cathedral specifically to ring a peal here.

“However, our smaller bells are currently a bit unpredictable - it’s difficult to get the accuracy that we want. We are looking to adapt some of the smaller bells to make them easier to handle and a more pleasurable experience to ring.

“This is particularly important as we are currently training six new ringers and we’d love to get them started on these smaller bells. This work will help us all ring better together.”

The Dean of Ripon Cathedral, the Very Rev John Dobson, said: “We are fortunate at Ripon Cathedral in having a great peal of bells and a wonderful team of ringers who are dedicated and determined to sustain the ancient art of change ringing for the benefit of this community and region.

“I am very grateful to those involved in this project as it will help enhance ringing for both new and experienced members of the band.”

To find out more about bell-ringing opportunities at Ripon Cathedral, visit the website: www.riponringers.wordpress.com