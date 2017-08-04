Ripley date announced for classic band Magna Carta

Have your say

They sold eight million albums in the late 1960s into the late 70s, one of the great British prog-folk bands is coming to Ripley Town Hall.

Still led by a true man of the Dales, the group’s founder member Chris Simpson, Magna Carta won’t just be playing golden oldies from classic albums like Seasons, Lord of the Ages and Songs From Wasties Orchard at Ripley on Saturday, September 2.

Also expect some impressive recent material from the highly-acclaimed album Fields of Eden which was released two years ago.

Former band members of Magna Carta include musicians who left to join acts such as Elton John and Dire Straits.

This is a British band with real pedigree.