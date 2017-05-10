Ripley Castle to host classic car and bike show

Ripley Castle will be the venue for a Classic Car and Bike Show over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Mark Woodward brings The Yorkshire Classic Vehicle Show to the Harrogate venue on Monday May 29 and car aficionados and fans are invited to go along.

The show will feature a classic Land Rover display, light commercials, classic cars and bikes, alongside a show arena with plenty of trade stands at the home of the Ingilby family which features stunning gardens.

There will also be guided tours of the 700-year-old castle, at a small extra charge. Admission includes access to the grounds and gardens.

Car enthusiasts will be able to talk to exhibitors, pick up a rare car part, enjoy the commentary and displays or simply marvel at the huge range of classic cars and vintage vehicles.

Dogs are not allowed to the event but children are.

Tickets costs £7 for adults and £2.50 for children.

For more information about the show – and the man behind a raft of similar car and bike shows - head to www.markwoodwardclassicevents.com

* Send details of your events and community gatherings, complete with pictures, to: news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk Please include your daytime contact details.