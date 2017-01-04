Search

Review of the Year 2016: July - Great Yorkshire Run and a summer of sell-out festivals

Happygate festival: DJ Trev was on hand to entertain.

Excited shoppers queued through the night for the opening of Harrogate’s new Aldi. More than 250 people queued outside Harrogate Retail Park, with the first customer arriving at 10:30pm  with his granddaughter.

The number of households living in temporary accommodation across the district was at its highest since records began in 2013/2014.

The district welcomed the Great Yorkshire Run for the first time, after nine years of being held in Sheffield.

A sea of 3,000 runners flooded Harrogate’s Montpellier Hill and many made a weekend of it, supporting independent businesses.

Harrogate enjoyed its biggest weekend since the Tour de France; hosting the Harro­gate Fake Festival of tribute bands, the first-ever Happy­gate festival in Valley Gardens, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, and the Great Yorkshire Run.

A major report rated the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust as ‘good’ overall, and ‘outstanding’ for care, following the hospital’s first official inspection by the Care Quality Commission.