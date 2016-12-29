Review of the Year 2016: January - how our district reacted to the death of David Bowie

The district mourned the loss of David Bowie, and readers contacted us to share their memories of the star performing in our town.

Carol Rennard recalled David Bowie playing Harrogate Theatre on April 12 1970 when she was a teenager.

Pannal Village Society celebrate their success in the battle for a Pannal Parish Council: former chairman Peter Stretton, Dorothy Little, secretary, and Howard West.

She said: “I can’t even remember what he played apart from Space Oddity. I was just enthralled by this pretty boy who strolled onto the stage with his acoustic guitar.”

One pub in Ripon held its own tribute night. Fans were invited to bring their Bowie vinyl to The Water Rat at Bondgate Green to play on a night of Bowie-only music.

Pannal was given the go-ahead for its own parish council, a landmark moment not just for the village itself, but for the wider Harrogate district.

It is thought that this was the first time that Harrogate Borough Council approved a request of this kind since it itself was set up in the upheavals of the 1972 Local Government Act.

