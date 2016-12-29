Review of the Year 2016: February - Starbeck said a fond farewell, and Tadcaster united after Storm Frank

After Storm Frank washed Tadcaster’s historic bridge into the River Wharfe in December, the town proved that nothing could destroy their community spirit.

When Sonny Lang died aged just 23 after her life-long battle with Cystic Fibrosis, Tadcaster united to launch a campaign to name their new footbridge after her.

The Rev Francis Wainaina

Hundreds of residents attended the official opening of Sonny’s Bridge, having already pulled together to clear the streets, rebuild businesses, and repair Tadcaster Albion’s grounds in the wake of the floods.

Starbeck said a fond farewell to one of their most treasured figures of the community.

The Rev Francis Wainaina retired 15 years after he arrived at St Andrew’s Church.

The £600,000 Welcome Centre that is now used by a variety of community groups, is regarded as one of Francis’s biggest achievements.