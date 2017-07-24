Review: Future of music on show at Harrogate's historic The Club

Ont Sofa presents Billie Marten + Scott Quinn, The Club, Harrogate.

Over the passing years young singer-songwriters have taken the stages of Harrogate as they hope for a bright future in the ever competitive music industry.

Musicians Billie Marten and Scott Quinn pose for a photo in Harrogate's historic The Club. (Picture by Stuart Rhodes)

Two young local artists Billie Marten and Scott Quinn have been carefully honing their songs and voices to the point that Scott has just signed a publishing deal with Gary Barlow's own publishing company and has move to London to develop his career further.

Billie Marten has released her debut album with Sony Music Entertainment titled Writing of Blues and Yellows.

Modern folk in style her album is a masterpiece of acoustic songwriting with soul and melodies that stay with you long after listening.

Friday saw both Scott and Billie perform at the historic The Club on Victoria Avenue, (which once boasted Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle among its regulars), at an event organised by their management company Ont' Sofa, also Harrogate based.

Playing to a sell out crowd the atmosphere was excitement and anticipation that something special was about to happen, there was no disappointment there.

Scott Quinn opened the show playing a section of his songs from his archive and a few new songs, including his excellent single releases There for You, Delicate and the stunning new single Know Me.

Closing the evening the stunning songstress Billie Marten held the room in revrent silence as every word every chord was savoured by the audience.

Having watched Billie grow over the years from a young school girl into young woman as she has grown so has the quality of her writing, her voice and her stage presence.

Treating the room to a selection of new songs and songs from her debut album, songs including La Lune, Lionhearted and the enchanting Milk & Honey which she sang to perfection.

Billie Marten and Scott Quinn are two bright young stars in the making, serious about their music which can be found on iTunes and record stores.

As the years continue to pass these are two names which hopefully will be found in all our home record collections.