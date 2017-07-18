Revealed: Comedy superstars coming to Harrogate

Queues at the box office, laughter in the aisles and big names on stage - that can mean only one thing, Harrogate Comedy Festival.

Running for its nineth year, this year’s line-up has just been announced and the exciting news for thousands of comedy fans across the Harrogate district is that Jimmy Carr is bringing his greatest hits tour to town.

Coming to Harrogate Comedy Festival - Stewart Lee. (Picture by Idil Sukan)

Organised by Harrogate Theatre, the comedy superstar is by no means the only nig name in this year’s line-up.

Other acts revealed this week include Manford, Greg Davies, Stewart Lee, Shappi Khorsandi , Andy Parsons and Simon Amstell.

The theatre’s head of marketing Rachel Auty said: “The Harrogate Comedy Festival has a fantastic reputation for quality - even earning Harrogate the title ‘comedy capital of the north’.

“This year we hope to build on that and we are proud of not only the big names but also another diverse comedy offer of ‘not just stand-up.”

Jimmy Carr - The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour is coming to the Royal Hall on October 10 with a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material.

But Harrogate Comedy Festival is more than just the big names.

This year’s event will run from October 2-14 boasting a jam-packed programme of 26 events presenting more than 40 comedians over 13 days in four venue spaces.

The line-up also includes Edinburgh Festival previews, a comedy club for kids, live music, stand-up poetry and more.

Rachel Auty said: “More than 7,000 people joined us across last year’s festival and we hope to see even more in 2017.

"The festival is a significant investment for a us and as a charity we simply cannot continue to do this without the support of our ticket buyers.”

Making a welcome return on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 will be The Big Weekend, a weekend treat of stand-up comedy from Greg Davies, Bec Hill and Sarah Kendall, alongside Comedy Kids Club, Circle Live – music in the Circle Bar – and Sunday Brunch the Sunday papers, fresh coffee and pastries in the lovely Victorian theatre.

On the bill for 2017 are Jason Byrne, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble, Phil Wang, Paul Zerdin, Eleanor Conway and Paul Chowdhry.

There's also Graeme Swann’s Great British Spin off with Henry Blofield – a show full of surprises, anecdotes, impressions and more for all sports lovers. The Game’s a Foot, Try the Fish (and The Man with the Twisted Hip) is a crime writing spoof packed with laughs and a revolving gallery of high society dames and eccentric waiters presented by Harrogate's very own award-winning writer-performer, Tom Taylor.

This show was a smash hit at Edinburgh Festival collecting a host of four and five star reviews.

Invitation to Artificial Ineloquence presents stand-up poet, Dan Simpson (Glastonbury Festival, Canterbury Laureate) and his high-speed logic on the screens and machines that rule over our lives.