Residents urged to speak out on Harrogate Spring Water expansion plan

Residents who care about the Pinewoods area of Harrogate are being urged to visit a public consultation event about a major Harrogate firm's bid to expand.

An outline planning application has already been submitted by Harrogate Spring Water for the expansion of their existing bottling facility off Harlow Moor Road, Harrogate.

Residents living in close proximity to the site have been invited to attend the event in order to view the proposals and provide any comments they may have before a final decision is made.

Harrogate Spring Water are keen to hear the views of local residents, key stakeholders and interested parties and have organised a public consultation event at their bottling plant this Wednesday, January 18.

Last week's Harrogate Advertiser story reported on how the firm has seen success in recent years with growth levels topping 30 per cent in 2016 after a major investment.

But, placed as it is within Harrogate’s Conservation Area and close to the much-loved Valley Gardens, Pinewoods, and residential areas, it has been somewhat limited.

Now, as the company looks to expand by up to 5,500sq m to ensure its water can be bottled at source, it has already been met with concern by local residents.

Pinewoods Conservation Group has written to the company and its building consultants to understand more about the plans, any possible impact on the biodiversity of the area and to follow-up the idea in last week's Harrogate Advertiser of the "creation of walkways and footpaths" as part of the proposal.

This Wednesday's consultation will run from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

The Pinewoods volunteers are encourage members to make their thoughts known as part of the consultation process.