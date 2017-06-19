Residents urged to remain vigilant after thieves target four Harrogate homes in one day

Residents in Harrogate are being urged to remain vigilant after robbers targeted four homes and stole thousands of pounds worth of items in one day.

The first robbery happened at a home in Birstwith Road, between 1.40pm and 4.30pm on Friday, when the suspects made off with jewellery including a gold wedding band and an 18ct gold link chain.

Thieves then targeted another house in Derwent Road, and stole two off-road motorcycles and cash after breaking into the garage at around 2.30pm.

A Bosch drill and jewellery were taken during a separate break-in at a home in Coppice Avenue, which happened between 7.40am and 5pm the same day.

In the fourth robbery, at around 4.45pm, more than £1,000 worth of clothing was stolen from a property in Forest Lane.

The clothing included a navy Vistula blazer, Tommy Hilfiger and grey pinstripe Jaeger suits, Gstar jeans and two Crew polo shirts.

DC Quita Passmore, from the Investigation Hub Harrogate, said: “We are examining if the cases are linked and are trying to trace a black Audi estate car with tinted windows that was seen in the area during Friday 16 June. However, this information is still being established as part of the ongoing investigations into the four burglaries.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who recalls any suspicious activity in the Harrogate area last Friday. If you can help, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

DC Passmore urged residents to remain vigilant and review home security if necessary.

She added: “This is a timely reminder for residents to remain vigilant and to review your home security now that summer has arrived. Even when you are at home and enjoying the sunshine in the garden, or maybe you are just popping out for a short time, it is still vital that your property is left secured to help keep opportunistic criminals at bay.

“Also, please keep your valuables out of sight and your house and vehicle keys out of reach of sneak-in burglars.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 12170105062.