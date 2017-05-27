Reports of flash flooding in Yorkshire as stormy weather hits region

Flash flooding has been reported in Yorkshire as stormy weather passes through the region this afternoon.

Yorkshire Water said that some areas were experiencing flash flooding due to the heavy rainfall.

West Yorkshire Police's customer contact centre said it was also experiencing a high number of calls about roads lifting as a result.

In Leeds, there were reports of tarmac lifting and floating in puddles in Town Street, Farsley.

There had also been reports of flooding in Lowood Lane, Birstall, and on the A650 in Wrenthorpe between The Wheel Inn and Ruskin Avenue.

Not every caller was ringing for the right reasons though, as the centre tweeted: "Ringing 999 for a lift home due to the heavy rain is NOT an appropriate use of this emergency facility. #timeforabrolly#notpolice"

Flooding at Baildon is caused disruption to rail journeys between Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley, but the line has now reopened.

National Rail said trains had been unable to run between the two stations until Network Rail had assessed the flooding.

West Yorkshire Metro said flooding in the Troydale area of Pudsey meant buses were currently unable to get through.

Services affected include First Bus's number 11 route, which is operating as far as Kent Road then diverting onto Valley Road.

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Fire Service tweeted: "Knaresborough crew currently busy trying to remove debris from a drain to allow floodwater to drain away on Aspin Drive."

It said there were several reports of flooding in the Boroughbridge area, where crews from Boroughbridge and Ripon were responding.

