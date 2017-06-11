Rebecca makes it to Slimmer of the Year final

An 18-year-old from Ripon has lots to celebrate after losing more than three stones to reach the finals of a national slimming competition.

Rebecca Kent was delighted to make the final 30 of Slimming World’s Young Slimmer of the Year 2017 competition, out of all of the 16 to 21-year-olds who attend Slimming World’s 16,000 groups across the UK.

The competition recognises the achievements of young people in making long-term lifestyle changes to become healthier.

Rebecca joined the Ripon Slimming World group to feel more comfortable with her size.

She said: “I think a lot of young people struggle with their confidence from time to time and I was no different. My weight meant that I was becoming more and more self-conscious though, and it was starting to affect me in lots of different ways.

“My friends and family are really proud of what I’ve achieved – and I’m feeling quite proud of myself too actually!”

Since her first visit, Rebecca has lost 3st 4.5lbs, and as a result of her achievement, her fellow members in the Ripon group voted for her to represent them in the Young Slimmer of the Year 2017 competition

Rebecca travelled to the semi-finals, which were held at Slimming World’s head office in Alfreton, Derbyshire.

There she met one of Great Britain’s Olympic hockey gold medal winning team, Sam Quek.

Sam said: “The way that Rebecca has turned her life around is nothing short of remarkable and although we’ve only just met, I can’t help but feel a little proud of what she has achieved.

“It just goes to show that if you set your mind to it, anything is possible.”

For more information on the group at Ripon Bowling Club, call 07929 401553.