Raffling of a house to help fund £75,000 prosthetic leg for brave Jordan

A campaign to fund the life-changing gift of a £75,000 prosthetic leg for Ripon teenager Jordan Teodori-Faith, is being given an exciting new boost by the raffling of a house.

Living with Proteus syndrome, a genetic condition so rare that it is estimated to affect just one in one million of us, Jordan’s bravery in deciding to have his left leg amputated through the knee three months ago has inspired community groups from across Ripon to raise funds for him, and now his story is capturing the hearts of the nation.

Jackie Richards, 65, and husband Leslie, 69, from Essex, have decided to raffle a two-bedroom terrace house on Ellerton Road in Dagenham valued at around £300,000, for £2 a ticket. They came across Jordan’s extraordinary story online, looking for a worthy cause to raise money for.

The competition aims to raise a minimum of £25,000 to £30,000 to go towards the prosthetic leg and fund a bright future for Jordan, who wants to go travelling for a year, study photography at university and play all the sports he enjoys without any barriers.

Characterised by the overgrowth of bones, skin and other tissues out of proportion to the rest of the body, Proteus took away Jordan’s ability to walk unaided by the age of four, and caused a major spinal deformity which needed two 10 hour surgeries and a full year of rehabilitation to correct.

After having multiple unsuccessful surgeries on his left leg to try and stop the overgrowth, he made the remarkable decision to have it amputated.

Excited about helping Jordan through the competition, Jackie said: “Jordan’s got his whole life ahead of him, he is such a nice guy, and being able to see him walking, running, travelling the world, and seeing him do everything he wants to do would be brilliant.

“This not only helps someone who might not be able to buy the property themselves - it helps Jordan, who is just amazing. I can’t wait to see his reaction if we raise this money.

“If the winner is local then they probably will not want to relocate to the London area, but I am quite happy to introduce the winner to my letting agent so that they can either sell or let the property.”

Jordan’s mum, Emma Faith, said: “The support we’ve had has just been amazing, people have really got behind Jordan, and we are so grateful to Jackie. She is an incredible lady.”

Recently family friend Alice Thompson raised nearly £600 by running the Amsterdam Half Marathon, and the Ripon Girlguiding division has organised a fair at Hazel House to raise money for Jordan on November 4, 10am to 4pm, led by Caroline Benson.

To find out more about the competition, and to see the full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.housetowin.co.uk/