Pupils aid club’s rise from ashes

Youngster at Sicklinghall School have been helping to swell funds to rebuild their village cricket clubhouse which was destroyed in a devastating fire last October.

Club officials were bowled over as the pupils last week donated all the proceeds - £20 - of the end of term bun sale to the project and £600 from from table top sales at a Christmas film night.

NAWN 1701162AM3 Sicklinghall Primary School Cricket Visit. Callum, Hannah, Sam and Daisy from Sicklinghall Primary School with Katie Thompson (Yorkshire Diamonds Ladies Cricket team), Eliot Callis (Yorkshire CC) and Zai Ali (Sicklinghall CC)(1701162AM3)

“The arson attack was a terrible blow to everyone involved in the club, but with the amazing support from local people and the cricketing family far and wide the wonderful game of village cricket will continue to be played in spite of everything,” said cricket club secretary Mrs Jean Tennant.

As a thank you for the children’s energy and enthusiasm, Sicklinghall’s Cricket Club Chairman, Zai Ali, invited some special guests to go along with him to a recent cricketing themed assembly.

Elliot Callis from Yorkshire CC and Katie Thompson from Yorkshire Diamond’s (KIA Super League) called into school.

They talked to the children about how their careers started and what they enjoyed most about the sport. Katie and Elliott also signed autographs and were pleased to answer questions from the pupils.

Sicklinghall’s Cricket Clubhouse, scorebox, toilets and equipment store were all destroyed in the blaze last autumn.

But club members vowed that the club, which had been at the heart of the village for over 100 years, would be back, bigger and stronger,

Jean added that Sicklinghall CC is very much planning for the future and has registered an Under 9’s team in the Wetherby League for the first time in 20 years, with winter nets starting at the end of this month.

A crowdfunding page - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Sicklinghallcricket - which will close at the end of February, was launched and has so far raised over £6,500 towards the £50,000 rebuild target.

Tickets for the fundraising Gala Dinner, on February 18 at Wetherby Racecourse, are available from secretary@sicklinghallcc.co.uk