Property spotlight - Valley Drive, Harrogate £249,995

Valley Drive, Harrogate - �249,995
A well presented first floor apartment with lovely views over the Valley Gardens. The accommodation has the benefit of a private parking space, double glazing and central heating and comprises: communal entrance foyer with entry phone system, entrance hall with airing cupboard/store, living/dining room with wide bay window, open plan kitchen, master bedroom with juliet balcony and en-suite bathroom, second bedroom and house shower room.

Contact Nicholls Tyreman Estate Agents 01423 503076, www.nichollstyreman.com.

