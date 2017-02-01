Prime Minister pays tribute to Tadcaster residents after 'terrible year'

The Prime Minister has offered her thanks to the residents of Tadcaster for their patience during a 'terrible year', as they prepare to celebrate the long-awaited reopening of the town's historic bridge.

The two sides of North Yorkshire town have been without a direct road link across the river Wharfe for over a year, following the collapse of Tadcaster Bridge during severe flooding last December.

After several set-backs to the project, restoration work on the vital connection is now due to be completed next week.

Flagging up this milestone during PMQs today, local MP Nigel Adams urged the Prime Minister to join him in thanking "all those who have been involved".

"In December 2015 my constituency suffered some terrible flooding, particularly the town of Tadcaster," he said.

"The damage was made worse when the bridge collapsed separating the town.

"Thankfully the bridge will be opened, hopefully, this week.

"Will the Prime Minister join me in thanking all those who have been involved in the restoration of the bridge [and] most importantly, would she join me in thanking the residents of Tadcaster who have has a terrible year?"

Theresa May replied that she would be "happy" to join him "in commending and thanking all those who who have worked so hard to see the restoration of the bridge at Tadcaster".

"But also, as he says, the people of Tadcaster ,who have had to put up with this disruption and this inconvenience for such a long period of time," she said.

"I'm sure they will all welcome the return of the bridge, and as I say we commend all those who have been involved in ensuring that is happening."