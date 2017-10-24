Pressing event brings town together

Renowned brewery town Tacaster added a new non alcoholic flavour to its drinks list.

In the shadows of some of the world’s top breweries, Tadcaster residents pressed their own apple juice during the town’s first annual Apple Day.

Hosted by Tadcrafters, TadApple Day was held at the Manor Farm Centre last Saturday when everything apple was on offer from freshly pressed juice, toffee apples, books, products on the tombola stall and even biscuits.

“Thanks to the hard work of Tadcrafters and the many helpers, the first TadApple Day went down a treat and all the different community groups involved considered it a delicious success,” said Su Morgan, organiser of the event and Co-Director of Tadcrafters.

“There was a steady stream of visitors, apples, and of course, really scrumptuous apple juice throughout the day.

“We are already thinking about how we can make next year’s TadApple Day even better.”

TadApple Day was a free event to encourage the community to get together, take along lots of apples to turn into juice and for community groups to promote their activities.

Hundreds of apples were pressed by the apple team of Tadcrafters who also offered free tastings.

And Tadcaster Theatre Company promoted its forthcoming production of Snow White and the Several Dwarfs, Rosemary House Ladies raised funds for a new defibrillator and Tadcaster Library had many apple themed books on display.