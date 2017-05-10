Ripon Cathedral to host General Election hustings

With less than a month to go until the General Election, Ripon Cathedral will be hosting a special hustings event on Saturday, May 13.

The Ripon and Skipton candidates confirmed to be attending are: Peter Flynn, Liberal Democrats; Alan Woodhead, the Labour Party; Andy Brown, the Green Party, and Julian Smith, the Conservative Party.

Questions can be submitted in advance to the Cathedral office.

The hustings will be chaired by the Dean of Ripon Cathedral, the Very Rev John Dobson, and will be a chance for the candidates to outline campaign policies.

Refreshments will be served from 10:30am, and the hustings will start at 11am.

The Dean said: “I am delighted to make the cathedral a safe neutral space in which members of the community can quiz parliamentary candidates about issues that are important to them.

“Following the hustings that we hosted before the last general election we received many expressions of gratitude from people who found the exercise extremely helpful.

“I look forward to facilitating the discussions and debate.”

Will you be attending the hustings?

Let us know what you thought of the debates afterwards. Email your views for our letters page to news@ripongazette.co.uk